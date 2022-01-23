Maytus Capital Management LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 12.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of -780.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

