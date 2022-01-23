McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of McDonald’s worth $285,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 59.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $254.59 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.63 and its 200-day moving average is $247.71. The company has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

