Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.