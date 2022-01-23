Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Membership Collective Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.79.

NYSE MCG opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Membership Collective Group (MCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.