Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) vs. Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Head to Head Review

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Studio City International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Studio City International $49.21 million 13.86 -$405.09 million ($2.80) -2.20

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Studio City International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Studio City International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Membership Collective Group and Studio City International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63 Studio City International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.79, suggesting a potential upside of 68.11%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Studio City International.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Studio City International -265.95% -21.36% -7.58%

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Studio City International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.