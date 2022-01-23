Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0407 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $5,756.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00274030 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016544 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006932 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000868 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002412 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010164 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About Memetic / PepeCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “
Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
