Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0407 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $5,756.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

