Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,712,000 after purchasing an additional 809,850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 296,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 87,220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.