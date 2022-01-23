Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,612 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $54.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.