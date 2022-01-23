Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,480 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 165.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

