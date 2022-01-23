Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

