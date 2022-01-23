Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 12.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,472,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NYSE:HUN opened at $35.45 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

