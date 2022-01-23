Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 12,097 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 140.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

