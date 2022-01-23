Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,474. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

