Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.11.
A number of research firms recently commented on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,474. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99.
In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
