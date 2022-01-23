Mesa Royalty Trust Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1118 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 64.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,801. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

