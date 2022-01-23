Mesefa Achieves Market Cap of $28,439.87 (SEFA)

Mesefa (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Mesefa has a total market cap of $28,439.87 and $1.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mesefa has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mesefa coin can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.33 or 0.06851356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00058328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,155.16 or 0.99474582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mesefa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mesefa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mesefa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

