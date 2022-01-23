Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.28. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 236 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

