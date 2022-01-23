Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEI stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.