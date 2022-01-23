Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,657 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.80 and its 200 day moving average is $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

