Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $240.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.