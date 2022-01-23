Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

