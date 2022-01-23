Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $296.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.93. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.76 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

