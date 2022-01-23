Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $29,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $143.22 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

