Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 38,498 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $25,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 153,845 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 37,925 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 165,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

