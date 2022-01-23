Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,876 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 104.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average is $129.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

