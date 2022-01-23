Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 34,137 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $30,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of BK opened at $57.18 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

