Mizuho Downgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $96.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.41.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 251,804 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,337 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 59.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 9.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

