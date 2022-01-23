Mizuho Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $179.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $157.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

