MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 99,035.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

MGI opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a market cap of $823.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.51. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.