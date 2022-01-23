MONK Market Cap Tops $1.19 Million (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $7,539.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007490 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013796 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

