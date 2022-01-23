Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $10.42. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

