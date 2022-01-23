Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.23

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLUE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

