Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $341.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.