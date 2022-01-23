Mooncoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00303945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000756 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

