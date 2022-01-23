Morgan Stanley Cuts Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 780

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($10.92) to GBX 780 ($10.64) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.37) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 810 ($11.05) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.73) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.75) to GBX 832 ($11.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.39) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 810.80 ($11.06).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 674.40 ($9.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 713.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 697.67. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 618.53 ($8.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($12.14). The company has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($68,257.87).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

