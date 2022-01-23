Morgan Stanley Raises Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target to GBX 2,530

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,430 ($33.16) to GBX 2,530 ($34.52) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,700 ($36.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,615.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $22.23 on Friday. Entain has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

