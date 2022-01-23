M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.11. 2,660,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average of $149.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.93. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

