Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average of $199.97. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.83 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

