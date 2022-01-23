Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 216.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 87.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.60 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average of $172.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

