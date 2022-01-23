Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.87. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.79 and a 12-month high of $189.23.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.