Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,881,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Shares of DLTR opened at $126.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

