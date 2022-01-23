Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 648 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,977. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.