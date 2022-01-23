Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Naspers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of NPSNY stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. Naspers has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

