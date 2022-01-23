National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.01. National Vision posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 690,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,345. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

