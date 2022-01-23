National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.11.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in National Vision by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in National Vision by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. National Vision has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

