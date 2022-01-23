Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post sales of $152.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.70 million and the highest is $155.20 million. Nautilus reported sales of $189.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $623.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $593.57 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $643.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,049. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.