Navient (NAVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Navient’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.95 on Friday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

