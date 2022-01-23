NestEGG Coin (EGG) Market Capitalization Tops $105,384.61

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $105,384.61 and $788.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00028314 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000723 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 140.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

