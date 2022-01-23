NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $136.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.99. 5,039,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,218. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.