Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Netflix stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $379.99 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $599.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.42.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netflix stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

