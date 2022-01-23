Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $379.99 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netflix stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

